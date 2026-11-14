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Nationals' Connelly Early: Beginning offseason program
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Early (elbow) has begun his offseason program in Arizona without any restrictions, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports. "Connelly's great. He's working hard," Nationals president of Baseball Operations Paul Toboni said. "... He finished the year healthy. I think that was important for him to get out there and pitch in a big league game.... I think he's hopefully going to come out of the offseason in a really, really good spot."