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Ketel Marte’s Wife is Related to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Amid Blue Jays Trade Rumors
By Billy Heyen,4 days ago
The trade rumors circulating have fans skeptical. They're not sure whether to believe that the Arizona Diamondbacks are close to trading Ketel Marte to the Toronto Blue Jays. But if the rumors are true, there are a lot of ways this could make sense — one of those ways being the simple fact that Marte's wife is related to Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.