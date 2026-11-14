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From the Mayor’s desk:
By Newberry Mayor Foster Senn,4 days ago
Today, our community pauses to extend a profound and well-deserved ‘thank you’ to every veteran who has worn the uniform. That gratitude and pride were on display at the outstanding Veterans Day Parade downtown Saturday. The parade included many veterans, including multiple veterans over 90 years of age, soldiers of the Newberry headquartered 117th Engineer Brigade that just returned from deployment to the Middle East, a stirring combined band from Newberry College and the three high school bands, plus old military equipment and about 30 Corvettes, which stretched three blocks. After the parade, a Newberry citizen said, “I’ve lived all over, including in big cities, but it’s days like today that brought me back home to Newberry.”