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Gemini 4 Argon is the first model that made me seriously consider cutting my Claude and ChatGPT subscriptions
By Nolen Jonker,3 days ago
Paying for multiple AI subscriptions is something that creeps up on you fast, which is exactly why I was so hesitant to get Claude Pro in the first place, never mind getting more than one. But here I am, a couple of months into my Google AI and ChatGPT plans, still trying to figure out which one is worth keeping and which ones should be dropped.