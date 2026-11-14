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I stopped paying for motherboard features I never use, and a cheaper board made a better PC
By Hamlin Rozario,4 days ago
I've always had a soft spot for high-end motherboards, even though I know they won't make my games run any better. For some reason, I can't shake the feeling that they'd last longer than more affordable options. And when you're buying into a platform like AM4 or AM5 that can last several generations of CPUs, spending a little extra on a premium board just seems like the sensible thing to do. That's mainly why I chose the ROG Strix X570-E for my AM4 build in 2020, and to be fair, I got five good years out of it.