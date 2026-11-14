undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Windows Task Scheduler can automate half the things people install third-party utilities to do
By Abhishek Kumar Mishra,4 days ago
You might already use common Windows tools like Task Manager, Windows Security, and Control Panel. These are general-purpose tools that you might need to manage features, active processes, and services, and analyze security settings. There are several less popular and seldom-used ones, like Resource Monitor, Event Viewer, and Task Scheduler. You might not use them as frequently as the ones I mentioned before.