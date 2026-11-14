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De Pere High School puts on ‘Anything Goes’
By Janelle Fisher Editor,4 days ago
De Pere High School students are setting sail on stage in their production of Anything Goes, a 1934 musical comedy featuring music and lyrics by Cole Porter. “It takes place right after the prohibition era, when gangsters and celebrities and high society social classes were all a big deal,” said Raquel Lopez, the show’s director. “Everybody boards the SS American, and on the boat they find out really quickly that anything goes there. There are no rules. Social class doesn’t really matter. Things get really bizarre. There’s a love triangle kind of thing going on and a lot of mistaken identity and gangster silliness happens on. On the ship, anything goes.”