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The Chicago Bears Defense Has Crossed A Championship Threshold In One Vital Category
By Erik Lambert,4 days ago
The Chicago Bears are a team driven by offensive identity these days. That comes from the nature of the two men leading the charge. Head coach Ben Johnson is an offensive wizard highly regarded in all NFL circles. Quarterback Caleb Williams is a natural playmaker capable of some insane feats. Having those two in town makes it easy for a defense to be overlooked. That was especially true last season when Dennis Allen’s unit wasn’t very good, outside of forcing turnovers, of course.