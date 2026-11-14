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Helldivers 2 Update 8.0: Utility Belt, Jump Pack and Hellbomb Changes
By Games & Culture,13 days ago
Arrowhead has named six changes for the next major Helldivers 2 update, due in early December, and the one most players will notice lets a Jump Pack coexist with a two-handed weapon. The studio listed them in its November 10, 2026 Developer Blog, next to an apology about the October roadmap and a ruling on mods after the Easy Anti-Cheat switch.