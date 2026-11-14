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John Manley, America’s Forgotten Naval Hero
By View NEHS Books,2 days ago
In 1775, George Washington’s Continental Army encircled the British army occupying Boston. The patriot siege–and thus the Revolution–neared collapse as the army desperately needed arms, gunpowder and military supplies. But the British navy controlled the waters off New England. Washington needed a solution to his dilemma. One of the men he turned to was Capt. John Manley, a Massachusetts mariner who would soon deliver one of the most valuable prizes of the Revolutionary War.