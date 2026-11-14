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Georgetown and Akron Set for Top-Five BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship Showdown
2 days ago
BOYDS, Md. – — The 2026 BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship Presented by Jeep concludes Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. ET when No. 1 seed and second-ranked Georgetown faces No. 3 seed and fourth-ranked Akron at the Maryland SportsPlex in Boyds, Md. The championship match will air nationally on ESPNU, with Tyler Terens and Paddy Foss calling the action.
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