undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Raiders Announce Unexpected Roster Move Right Before Week 10
By Owen Crisafulli,4 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new era in Week 10, as they will officially be turning the starting quarterback job over to the No. 1 pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza. After trading Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings, that paved the way for Mendoza to finally find his way onto the field after spending the first half of the season watching from behind the scenes.