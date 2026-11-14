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Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer Reveals What Changed to Start Keelon Russell Over Austin Mack vs. Vanderbilt
By Danny Fisher,4 days ago
Alabama got a big 21-6 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon, but drama surrounded the Crimson Tide heading into the contest. Keelon Russell was not expected to start the game, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday night that backup quarterback Austin Mack was expected to get the start while Russell nursed an ankle injury.