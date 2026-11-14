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The Hegseth impeachment vote that Brittany Pettersen missed
By Bernard Douthit,12 days ago
Eleven House Democrats missed Tuesday’s vote that could have sent the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to the House floor. Four of them, including Colorado’s Brittany Pettersen, were at a reception hosted by Elect Democratic Women (EDW). The others gave different reasons, including a medical procedure, a personal emergency and a Veterans Day event in California.
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