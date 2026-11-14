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UTEP volleyball loses to Grand Canyon
By Paige WoodUTEP Athletics,4 days ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. - UTEP dropped a three-set decision to Grand Canyon (25-8, 25-15, 25-22) Saturday afternoon at Global Credit Union Arena. Grand Canyon seized control early in the opening set, scoring the first nine points and holding UTEP to a -.185 hitting percentage. The Miners were unable to recover from the fast start as the Lopes cruised to a 25-8 win and a 1-0 match lead.
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