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Roadside Weed Spraying Begins In Calaveras County
2 days ago
San Andreas, CA – Roadside weed spraying begins in Calaveras County and will last into the spring of next year, and those wanting to opt out can do so by filling out a form. Calaveras County Public Works begins roadside weed abatement from November 2026 to June 2027, with county-wide spraying and updated online instructions for residents to add no-spray locations. The work will be completed over 6-8 months by county crews. According to public works officials, this process ensures a property will be considered for exclusion from the upcoming county-wide weed spraying schedule.