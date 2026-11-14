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Portugal star after the Denmark scandal: this is what happens when you don't respect your role model
By Abdelmawgood Samir,4 days ago
The player sent a message via his account on "Instagram" to defend Cristiano Ronaldo after the defeat that marked Portugal's first outing of the post-Ronaldo era. João Victor spoke out after a match Portugal played without their former captain, one that ended in a heavy loss to Denmark and handed Jorge Jesus his first defeat since taking charge.