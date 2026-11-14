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Packers make 5 roster moves, don’t place Josh Jacobs on IR
By Justis Mosqueda,3 days ago
TE Josh Whyle is going on the IR, while WR Coleman Owen was released. The Green Bay Packers, as expected, had to make a couple of roster moves on Saturday to piece together a 48-man game-day roster for Sunday. Today, the Packers announced the activations of running back Chris Brooks and receiver Skyy Moore from the injured reserve. To make room for those additions on the 53-man active roster, Green Bay placed tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) on the injured reserve and released receiver Coleman Owen. On top of these moves, the Packers also elevated tight end Drake Dabney from the practice squad for a second consecutive week.