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New Fulton Street Viaduct Mural Honors Frankie Knuckles, Lucy Parsons and DuSable
By Richard M. Sullivan,3 days ago
A new mural now stretches across the Fulton Street viaduct in Chicago's West Loop, honoring four figures tied to the city's history, from an early Indigenous settler to a house music pioneer. Local leaders and artists unveiled the artwork on the viaduct Thursday, transforming a stretch of underpass at the corner of Fulton Street, Clinton Street and Milwaukee Avenue.
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