undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Plissè Block Is A Pleated Glass Sofa That Refuses to Blend In
By Ida Torres,4 days ago
A sofa can dominate a living room before anyone sits down. Give it a solid base, substantial arms, and a high back, and suddenly the rest of the furniture has to negotiate around it. Plissè Block offers an intriguing response to that visual bulk: keep the big, architectural outline, but let light through it. The result has presence without reading as one uninterrupted block of upholstery.