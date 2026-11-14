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10 Things to Do the Moment the Power Goes Out in Winter
By Sarah Biren,3 days ago
The lights go out. The hum of the furnace dies. For a split second, everything feels oddly quiet. Then the cold sets in, and that’s when it counts. A winter power outage is not just an inconvenience; it’s a genuine health risk that moves faster than most people expect. In January 2026, a major winter storm swept across the U.S. from the Southern states to New England, cutting power to over a million customers. By late February, 181 deaths had been confirmed, making it the deadliest North American winter storm since Winter Storm Uri in 2021, which itself killed at least 290 people. The pattern repeats every season. Knowing exactly what to do in those first minutes can make all the difference between an uncomfortable night and a dangerous one.