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Texans vs. Browns weather forecast: First half of game could see rain showers
By Chris Pokorny,3 days ago
Rain could be a factor during the Texans vs. Browns game this week. There were a lot of travel delays this weekend, but they weren’t related to weather. Instead, it was related to the FAA and communication issues, which is forcing some alternative referee assignments. But the teams themselves all appear to be fine — so what about the weather implications for this week’s Texans vs. Browns game?