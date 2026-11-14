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Exclusive: Mark Davis says he expects the Young Bucks to be “110%” for Full Gear, details differences between tagging with Kyle Fletcher and Jake Doyle
4 days ago
Mark Davis said he knows The Young Bucks are going to come into Full Gear at 110% when Davis & Doyle challenge them for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. “So, we know that The Young Bucks are gonna be coming in at 110%, so we know we need to come in at 110%,” said Davis during an interview with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican on the “Radican Worldwide” podcast available now for VIP members (CLICK FOR SIGN-UP INFO).