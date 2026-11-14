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Cam Collier, Carlos Sanchez lead Reds prospects in need of Rule 5 protection
By Farmers only,3 days ago
Seasoned prospects left off the 40-man roster by Tuesday could be selected in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. Tuesday, November 17th at 6:00 PM ET marks the deadline for all 30 MLB clubs to add players to their respective 40-man rosters in order to keep them protected from selection in December’s Rule 5 Draft. Said draft, you’ll recall, is a way of preventing teams from hoarding their best and brightest prospects in the minor leagues while blocking their paths for promotion, a field-leveling administrative mechanism that at least gives a little bet of help balancing the power of the 30 individual franchises.