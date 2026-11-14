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Nation's delayed air travelers also somehow forced to sit through live Hoobastank performance
By William Hughes,4 days ago
Yesterday’s nationwide ground stop of all American flights was, of course, about as disruptive a travel event as it’s possible to imagine, as even those travelers who were somewhat forewarned (courtesy of national early aeronautics alert system Flavor Flav) had travel plans massively impacted by the FAA blocking takeoffs of all flights for more than five hours. And also, several of them were listening to Hoobastank.