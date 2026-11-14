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Spring Grove Village Mom Says CPS Levy Saves Her Son's Speech Therapy
By Avery Bennett,2 days ago
For Domonique Davis, the passage of Cincinnati Public Schools' property tax levy earlier this month wasn't about abstract budget lines — it was about her third-grade son finally catching up on 70 hours of missing speech instruction. Davis, a Spring Grove Village mother of three children in CPS, voted for the levy and says she is relieved the district narrowly avoided deeper cuts that she believes would have hit kids like her son, Matthew, hardest.
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