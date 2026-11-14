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Pelicans G League affiliate, the Laketown Squadron, debuts in Kenner with a victory
By ISAAC CONSTANS,4 days ago
Hundreds of fans got an early start Saturday to take part in the area’s first exposure to G League basketball, the NBA’s minor-league equivalent. The Pelicans-affiliated Laketown Squadron (1-1) rolled out a roster of several players with NBA experience and fan-focused promotions to cut the ribbon on the renamed and renovated Pontchartrain Center, winning their opening home game 99-86 over the Mexico City Capitanes.
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