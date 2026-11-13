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Overnight One-Way Reversing Traffic Control for Grinding and Traffic Loop Installation on Highway 68 Postponed Due to Rain
11 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY — Overnight work for traffic loop installation on Highway 68 between David Ave. and Highway 1 is being postponed due to rain. The work was expected to take place from Saturday, November 14 through Friday, November 20. Caltrans will provide an update on the new start date once it is determined.