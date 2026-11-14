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Super Meat Boy Again+ Revealed for Steam
By Theodore Millard,4 days ago
Team Meat has revealed Super Meat Boy Again+ with a new trailer showing off the upcoming title. It is available to wishlist now on PC via Steam. Super Meat Boy is a tough as nails platformer originally released to much fanfare and great acclaim in 2010. It is held as a gold standard in difficult but fair platforming. You play as Meat Boy, a boy with no skin who leaves blood everywhere, who is saving his girlfriend, Bandage Girl, from Dr. Fetus, a fetus in a jar wearing a top hat and a monocle.