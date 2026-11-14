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” Big: The Musical” (Milwaukee) reviewed by Amy Menzel
By Alan Bresloff,4 days ago
***** There’s a permanent little space in my heart for the 1988 movie Big. I didn’t see it in the theater; I stumbled upon it on TV. And I was fascinated. The plot, of course, was intriguing. A kid’s wish to be a grown-up granted? Whoa. But it was the genre that really hooked me. The only movies I had seen to that point were Disney films and, with the exception of Mary Poppins, they were all animated. Naive eight-year-old me had no idea that movies like this existed. I kept waiting for the credits to roll (I mean, Growing Pains was only a half-hour), but this story just continued. I loved it! Eventually I settled into the couch and just enjoyed. When the credits finally did roll, I felt a deep sense of satisfaction. That was it. I was a fan of movies.