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Columbus Shivers Through Chilly Weekend Before Sunny 60-Degree Rebound
By Fiona Knight,3 days ago
Columbus is overcast Saturday afternoon, with temperatures at 41 degrees and northwest winds at 16 mph, gusting to 24 mph, at John Glenn Columbus International Airport as of 12:51 p.m. The high remains near 45 degrees, but clouds have replaced the earlier sunny outlook. The National Weather Service’s latest Columbus forecast and airport observation provide those conditions.