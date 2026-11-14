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Keelon Russell tells what went into him battling injury to play vs. Vanderbilt
By Jake Boico,4 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road by a final score of 21-6. Alabama was able to bounce back in the second half after an extremely slow start on the offensive side of the ball. Keelon Russell was able to settle in throughout the third quarter, and three straight touchdowns ultimately led to the Crimson Tide’s victory over the Commodores today.