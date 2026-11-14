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Fairmont Ends Football's Season with Loss on Senior Day
2 days ago
FROSTBURG, Md. – The Frostburg State Football team saw their season come to a close with a 28-7 loss at home to Fairmont State on Saturday afternoon. Prior to the game, the Bobcats honored their senior class of Owen Doyle, Carter Mazalewski, Sam Dominguez, William Barbe, Harrison Fritz, Daquan Stevenson, Tanner Herman, Cayden Bratten, Owen Doyle, Austin Paul-Umstead, JeVonn Gilyard, Latrel Gatewood, Ramal West, Bryce Ellison, Max Heineman, Brennan Gielner, Nico Margittai, Kurt Thomas, Arriq Redd, and Zack Isaac as they round out their careers.
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