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Filipino dance, art and stories take center stage at HOMA
By Annalisa Burgos,4 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Museum of Art will host a day of art, music and interactive activities celebrating Philippine culture on Sunday, Nov. 15. At HOMA Community Sunday, families can meet Kumusta Pusa, a children’s book character created by Marlon and Lora Rimando, and enjoy performances by groups including the youth dance troupe Tekniqlingz. Family friendly activities go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the museum open until 6 p.m.