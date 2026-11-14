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Voters lose when journalists don't push for candidates' tax returns
By Randy Evans,4 days ago
Randy Evans is executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that promotes openness and transparency in Iowa’s state and local governments. He can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. This essay first appeared on his Substack newsletter, Stray Thoughts. Iowa voters spent this fall hearing...
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