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Volleyball Sweeps UAPB Friday Night
11 days ago
Texas Southern used a balanced offensive attack and overcame an intense fist set to claim a 3-0 sweep over UAPB on Friday night. Texas Southern battled through a competitive opening set as Arkansas-Pine Bluff recorded 17 kills and hit .286. The Tigers countered with 13 kills and held off the Golden Lions down the stretch to secure a 25-23 victory. TSU went ahead 15-10 but UAPB rallied with a 9-2 surge to lead 19-17. TSU went ahead 23-19 but UAPB rallied to make it 24-20 before a bad set gave TSU the win.