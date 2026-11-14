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WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to GT, provides injury updates
By Tony Crumpton,4 days ago
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn't make excuses following Saturday's disappointing 20-6 home loss to Georgia Tech, acknowledging that the Yellow Jackets deserved the victory after controlling the line of scrimmage. Swinney pointed to Georgia Tech's physicality up front as a major factor in the Tigers' offensive struggles. Clemson managed...