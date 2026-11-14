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HUNTR/X heads to Indianapolis for ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ immersive concert
By WPTA Staff,4 days ago
(WPTA) - Netflix and AEG Presents announced global tour dates for the “K-Pop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour,” presented by Mastercard on Friday. The concert is described online as a “next-generation K-pop experience unlike anything fans have seen, heard, or felt before.” The tour kicks off in June and will be stopping at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St.) in Indianapolis on Wednesday, June 23.
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