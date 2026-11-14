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Little Five Points' Euclid Avenue Overhaul Finally Set to Break Ground
By Bella Cruz,4 days ago
Euclid Ave., Little Five Points — Approximate Corridor Set For Overhaul. Euclid Avenue, the crooked commercial spine of Little Five Points, is about to get torn up and rebuilt from curb to curb. City officials say the $3 million Euclid Avenue Safe Street project will break ground on November 20, 2026, bringing new sidewalks, bike infrastructure and a redesigned public plaza to a stretch of road that's been in the works for years.