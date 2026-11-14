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Carrollton woman indicted in officer's death
12 days ago
Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish died this summer more than a year after being struck on Highway 27, and a Carroll County grand jury has now indicted Hannah Alivia Callahan on eight counts. The 12-page indictment alleges Callahan knew she was prone to seizures and drove at least twice before the collision. Just one month earlier, LaGrange resident Jozion Reed rescued Callahan during a seizure behind the wheel.
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