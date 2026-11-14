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29 Northwest ISD Student-Athletes Sign to Continue College Careers
2 days ago
Twenty-nine student-athletes from three Northwest ISD high schools participated in National Signing Day ceremonies after signing to play college sports. Twenty-nine student-athletes from Byron Nelson, Eaton and Northwest high schools took part in National Signing Day ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 11, recognizing their commitments to play collegiate sports while continuing their academic pursuits.