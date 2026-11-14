undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Nebraska Town Still Tends The Grave Of A Ponca Girl Lost On The 1877 Forced Journey
By Karen Walsh,2 days ago
One small grave in a Nebraska cemetery is the only one allowed to keep flowers all year long. It belongs to a Ponca girl who was just 18 months old in the spring of 1877. Her name was White Buffalo Girl. Her people were being moved from their homeland to Indian Territory, and the journey could not wait for her family to grieve.
5