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NFL official Don Willard will referee two games in one day after FAA ground stop disrupts travel, league says
2 days ago
The FAA lifted its nationwide ground stop on Friday night, but the impact will be felt on football fields Sunday. The NFL announced that it had to adjust its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns. One referee, Don Willard, will officiate two games on the same day.