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Leaf Recycling Program Begins November 21
2 days ago
Special leaf and Christmas tree recycling collections will return this winter. Community Waste Disposal (CWD), Colleyville’s trash and recycling provider, will run special collection routes to recycle bagged leaves starting in November. This year’s program includes six collection days: Saturdays, Nov. 21, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, Dec. 19, Jan. 2, Jan. 9 with collections beginning at 7:00 a.m. CWD will also collect and recycle Christmas trees on the January collection dates. Residents are asked to wrap the tree with rope/twine so it is easier to handle. Please remove all tinsel, stands and tree decorations.