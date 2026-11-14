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Boise State head coach provides a refreshing, faith-filled College GameDay interview
4 days ago
It's been 16 years since ESPN's College GameDay made its way to Boise, Idaho. Since the Broncos joined the FBS in 1996, they are in the top five for most wins with Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma. They have the most well-known playing surface in the sport: The iconic blue field. They are a Group of 6 powerhouse with the nation's leading rusher in Dylan Riley. Today, just like they did 16 years ago when College GameDay came to town, Boise State plays Oregon State.