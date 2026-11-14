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US reportedly loses longstanding measles elimination status as cases surge nationwide
2 days ago
The U.S. has reportedly lost its measles-elimination status after 26 years, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Loss of this status means measles is spreading continuously within the U.S. again, with the same chain of transmission persisting for at least 12 months, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).