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FOX Sports show at Big M canceled, available on FanDuelTV
By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations,2 days ago
East Rutherford, NJ – Saturday night’s (Nov. 14) eight-race presentation of the Fall Final Four/FanDuel Championships at the Meadowlands, which was canceled on FOX Sports due to Friday’s FAA shutdown, can be seen Saturday on FanDuelTV. The eight dashes are races 4 through 11 on the Big M card that gets underway at 6:20 p.m. (EST).