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Las Cruces Finishes Main Street-To-Union Trail, Eyes Push Toward University Avenue
By Dylan Foley,3 days ago
Las Cruces High School — Beneficiary Of Trail Connectivity Project. Las Cruces has finished construction on a new multi-use trail segment running from Main Street to Union Avenue, giving walkers, runners, cyclists and other nonmotorized users a fresh stretch of outdoor recreation space. The city says the project expands recreational opportunities and strengthens connectivity between neighborhoods in the area.