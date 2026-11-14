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USC vs. Indiana Betting Preview: Can Trojans Cover?
2 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From The Bobby Carpenter Show. USC travels to Indiana after a huge win over Ohio State at the Coliseum, but the Trojans have not played well on the road. Indiana has looked vulnerable offensively, with questions at quarterback and a running game that has not been as powerful as it was in recent years. The receivers are good, however, and the defense remains strong.