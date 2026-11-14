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I-10 Widening Project Between Phoenix and Casa Grande Reaches Major Milestone
By I-10 Exit Guide,13 days ago
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports that they have completed the new east and westbound I-10 bridges over the Gila River, located approximately 11 miles south of the Phoenix/Chandler area. This completes the first of four project segments of the I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project. Crews began constructing...
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